GJHS Seeded Third In Regional

The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team is seeded third in its Illinois Elementary School Association Class 3A regional.

The Jays had a first round bye, and opened regional play against Edwardsville Liberty Tuesday on the Edwardsville High School field.

The regional title game is Saturday with the location to be determined.

Edwardsville Lincoln is seeded number one, followed by Liberty, Greenville, Granite City Coolidge and Vandalia.

There will be a sectional round, however, due to COVID-19, the state final tournament has been cancelled.