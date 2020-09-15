IHSA Sends Letter To Governor

Craig Anderson, executive director of the Illinois High School Association, has issued a statement regarding a letter he sent to the Illinois governor.

Anderson said it seeks permission for the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to resume control over determining the resumption of IHSA sports and activities. The letter was sent with IHSA board approval.

Anderson emphasized there have been no discussions, such as proposed timelines, for resuming any sports at this time. He noted t should the IHSA receiver a positive response from government officials, it could result in the association reexamining its previously-released season schedules, as well as post-seasons for 2020-2021.

The IHSA executive director said Illinois has attained one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

He added several surrounding states have successfully conducted sports, categorized as medium and high-risk here in Illinois, and Anderson believes sports and activities are safest when conducted under IHSA safety protocols by school personnel.

The IHSA is awaiting a response to its letter.