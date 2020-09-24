Jays Fall In Regional

The Greenville Blue Jays lost a close game in the semifinals of their Class 3A regional Tuesday.

Edwardsville Liberty scored eight runs in the last two innings to pull out a 10-9 decision over Greenville. The game was played at Edwardsville.

The Blue Jays led 6-0 after three and one-half innings. Liberty recorded its first two runs in the bottom of the fourth,

The Jays scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to lead 9-5 going into the bottom of the seventh. Two of the first three batters were retired in the last of the seventh, but the Jays could not get that final out.

Five hits, two walks and a hit batter allowed Liberty to battle back and win.

On offense for Greenville, Cohen Alstat, Ben Hutchinson, Declan Graber and Tyler Batagglia had two hits each. Nolan Tabor had the other hits.

Players scoring runs included Alstat, Hutchinson, Graber, Gus Olson, Tabor and Batagglia.