Jr. High Sports Guidelines Revised

The Illinois Elementary School Association has revised its playing dates for junior high boys and girls basketball and girls volleyball.

Practices for boys’ basketball can begin on January 4 and the first games can take place January 16.

For girls’ volleyball, practices open January 11 with games on January 23.

The girls’ basketball schedule has practices starting March 8 and games getting underway on March 20.

For all sports, only 15 games can be played in the regular season. Schools are limited to playing conference teams or other schools within a 30-mile radius.

If an Illinois COVID region or county is placed in Phase 3 or lower under the governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, all sports for schools in that region or county will be suspended or cancelled.

The IESA is planning regionals in those three sports.

Track is still being held with practices starting March 1 and meets beginning March 15 with sectionals in May.