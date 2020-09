The Greenville High School girls’ tennis team opened its season Monday with a 7-2 win at East Alton-Wood River.

Winning in singles were Katelyn Ridens, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger, Abi Hardin, and Alyssa Rehkemper.

Picking up doubles wins were the duos of Megan Fitzgerald and Cora Miller, and Leona Baum and Haley Beckert.

The Lady Comets had a Tuesday match rained out.