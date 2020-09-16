Lady Comets Tennis Falls To Triad

The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team lost to Triad, 5-1, this week. The event consisted of three singles and three doubles matches.

In number three singles, Ellie Schaufelberger won a hard-fought battle in a super-tiebreaker, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8.

Coach Vaughn Robart reported that in number one singles, Paige Mathias fell short in her hard-fought comeback, losing in a super tiebreaker 6-2, 3-6, 10-4.

The Lady Comets host a quadrangular match with Alton Marquette, Bethalto and Granite City on Thursday, and the junior varsity GHS girls will play at Highland on Friday.