The Greenville High School boys’ golf team played in a quadrangular match at Oak Terrace Golf Course near Pana last week.

Vandalia finished first with a team score of 155, followed by Hillsboro at 160, Pana at 190 and the Comets at 199.

Christian Bauer was top golfer for GHS with a nine-hole round of 43. Steven Jack shot 49, Ryan Heath, 50; and Dakota Lloyd, 57.