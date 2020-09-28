MG Softball Comes Up Short In Regional

The Mulberry Grove Lady Eagles played well in their Class 1A IESA regional last week, coming up just short of grabbing the regional title.

Seeded third in the regional, Mulberry Grove defeated second-seeded Effingham St. Anthony, 9-8, in the semifinals.

The Lady Eagles battled top-seeded South Central in Saturday’s championship game.

South Central held on for a 7-6 win to grab the regional title.

For Mulberry Grove in the championship game, Jenni Mezzo and Lexi Caylor had three hits apiece, and Sky Bourgeois and Callye Earnest each had one.

Pitching for the Lady Eagles were Lexie Kruep and Lily Johnson.