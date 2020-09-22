MGJH Softball In Regional

Regional softball action is underway this week in the Illinois Elementary School Association.

The Mulberry Grove Lady Eagles are playing in a five-team Class 1A regional. They have a first round bye and will play a semifinal game against St. Anthony at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Effingham.

Mulberry Grove is seeded third and St. Anthony second.

All regional games are being played on the fields of the teams with the best seeds.

South Central is the top seed in the regional while Findlay Okaw Valley is fourth and Ramsey fifth.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday.

Regional champs will advance to a sectional, however, the state finals tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19.