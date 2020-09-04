Victory For GHS Girls Tennis

The Greenville High School girls tennis team travelled to Hillsboro Wednesday and returned home with a 7-2 victory.

The Lady Comets won five singles matches. Winning players were Paige Mathias, Katelyn Ridens, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger and Mary-Kate Long.

Picking up victories in doubles play were the GHS pairs of Mathias and Ridens, and Megan Fitzgerald and Cora Miller.

Thursday, the tennis Lady Comets lost to Roxana in a match played at Greenville University,

GHS claimed only one point on a singles victory by Ellie Schaufelberger.

The Lady Comets battle Highland on Tuesday, September 8.