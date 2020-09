The South Central Conference girls’ golf tournament was held at Indian Springs Golf Course in Van Burensburg Monday.

Two of the nine golfers on the all-conference team were from Greenville. Abby Weiss shot an 18-hole round of 94 and Rachel Ronat had a 98. Meagan Jorn from Hillsboro was also on the all-conference squad.

The team title went to Litchfield, winning by 20 strokes. Greenville placed sixth while Hillsboro finished fourth.