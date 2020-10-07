A Win For Lady Comets Tennis

The Greenville High School girls’ tennis team defeated Granite City, 6-3, Monday.

It was senior day as the Lady Comets’ lone senior and team captain Anna Walker was honored for her four years of tennis, two on the varsity team.

Against Granite City, singles winners for Greenville were Ellie Schaufelberger, Evie Johnson and Katelyn Ridens.

It was 3-3 going into doubles play as Granite City won three very close matches in tiebreakers.

Greenville High swept doubles action to claim the team match. Winning were the duos of Katelyn Ridens and Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger and Paige Mathias, and Anna Walker and Megan Fitzgerald.

Junior varsity winners were Mary-Kate Long, Cora Miller and Alyssa Rehkemper, and Haley Beckert and Miller.