Fall Opportunities At Carlyle Lake

Fall is a beautiful time to enjoy the outdoors! Carlyle Lake’s fall opportunities will keep you busy the entire season! Enjoy the cool fall temperatures with family and friends while roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over a crackling campfire. Carlyle Lake offers opportunities at several campgrounds that stay open for fall camping. Dam West and McNair Campgrounds will be open through 12 p.m. Monday, November 2nd 2020. Boulder Campground has been extended until 12 p.m. Monday, November 2nd 2020 to help create more camping opportunities since camping has been a popular activity during the COVID 19 pandemic. Dam East and Hazlet State Park Campgrounds are open year round.

No camper? No problem! Make it a day trip and come out to bike or walk the Carlyle Lake Bike Trail. Bring some food to enjoy a picnic at one of the day use areas located nearby. The Willow Pond Trail, Little Prairie Nature Trail, and Chipmunk Trail are short, easy hiking trails that are great to take the kids on. Who knows what kind of wildlife you will see while exploring these areas!

Fall fishing at Carlyle Lake is popular for anglers looking to catch crappie and white bass. According to Al Crocker’s latest fishing report, “Most of the fishing will center around the white bass and the crappie. A few large mouth and some catfish will still be caught but most of the action will be for the crappie and white bass. The crappie are moving into shallow water about 4 to 6 feet deep and around any brush or stumps, the thicker the better. Minnows and jigs are the best baits for the crappie. The whites are going to be along the rip-rap chasing shad, or along clay banks where the sun can warm the water for the shad. In-line spinners and shallow running crankbaits will get the job done.” Be sure to wear your life jacket while at Carlyle Lake to ensure a safe return home!

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.