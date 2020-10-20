GHS Cross Country Results

The South Central Conference cross country conference meets were held Monday at Southwestern.

Greenville had a team in the four-school boys’ competition. Litchfield won the team title and the Comets finished fourth.

Leading the Comets was Judah Liss, who placed seventh out of 39 runners. Nathaniel Williams was 20th, Wesley Sussenbach 27th and Wyatt Emken 28th.

Also running for GHS were Walter Smith, Jordan Pierce and Gabe Dickerson.

Greenville did not have enough runners to compete as a team in the girls’ race. Roxana was the team champion.

For the Lady Comets, Mia Emken finished 16th overall and Ellyn Miller was 29th. Other runners from GHS were Elizabeth Campbell and Morgan Wilderman.

A total of 43 girls from seven schools ran the race.