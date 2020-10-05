GHS Girls Tennis Roundup

The Greenville High School tennis girls have remained busy playing matches.

Last week, the Lady Comets defeated Vandalia, 6-3, in windy conditions.

Singles winners for GHS were Katelyn Ridens, Evie Johnson, Mary-Kate Long and Anna Walker.

Grabbing doubles victories were the pairs of Johnson and Ellie Schaufelberger, and Megan Fitzgerald and Cora Miller.

Last Saturday, the Lady Comets’ varsity team played at Collinsville and lost 7-2. Ridens won her singles match while Walker and Long teamed up to record a doubles victory.

Playing JV singles matches and winning were Miller and Haley Beckert.

Also last week, a junior varsity match was held between the Lady Comets and Hillsboro.

GHS won 6-3 with singles winners being Fitzgerald, Miller, and Beckert. Winning in doubles were Walker and Beckert, Long and Leona Baum, and Miller and Alyssa Rehkemper.