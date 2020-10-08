GHS Hosting First Cross Country Meet

Greenville High School is hosting its first cross country meet at Bond County Unit 2 property this Tuesday, October 13.

A course has been created on the Greenville high school, junior high and elementary school properties.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat said organizers are looking forward to it. He also said that many schools that have hosted meets at parks or areas have begun hosting them at their school facility. Alstat praised Coach Dave Holden and Adam Doll for working out the path.

The race is co-ed. One will be at 4 PM and one will be at 4:45. Teams will come from Carlinville, Staunton, and Pana as well as Hillsboro’s girls’ team.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in effect for fans attending.

Former Greenville high School Athletic Director Larry Stewart will be the official meet starter.