GHS Second In Girls Tennis Conference Tourney

The South Central Conference girls’ tennis tournament was held last Friday in Hillsboro.

The Greenville Lady Comets finished in second place with four team points, while Roxana claimed the conference title with eight points.

GHS earned points in doubles play. In number two doubles, Paige Mathias and Ellie Schaufelberger provided excitement by winning their first two matches, each in three sets. They defeated Roxana and Hillsboro pairs.

In the championship match, Schaufelberger and Mathias fell to Roxana.

By placing second, Mathias and Schaufelberger earned all-conference honors.

The Lady Comets’ number one doubles duo placed third. Katelyn Ridens and Evie Johnson won a match over Vandalia, fell to a Roxana pair, the defeated Hillsboro for third place.

In singles competition, GHS players Mary-Kate Long and Anna Walker lost their opening round matches.