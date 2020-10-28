IHSA Plans For Basketball With Masks

Girls and boys basketball will proceed as scheduled, according to the Illinois High School Association.

The IHSA board met Wednesday and agreed to follow the guidance of its Sport Medicine Advisory Committee and allow basketball practices to begin November 16. Contests can start November 30, within an Illinois COVID region or within a conference.

As part of a mitigation plan, masks will be worn by all players, coaches and officials during play. Social distancing will be required on benches.

It will be a local school decision to determine if a school will allow basketball teams to participate. Districts will need to receive permission from their superintendent or board.

The Greenville High School schedules have the Lady Comets beginning games on November 30 and the Comets starting December 1. Mulberry Grove’s games are to begin December 1.