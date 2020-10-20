Lady Comets In Tennis Sectional

The Greenville Lady Comets played in the Centralia Sectional last Friday.

Anna Walker won her first round singles match and Ellie Schaufelberger and Paige Mathias posted a win in the first round of doubles. They lost second round matches.

Greenville’s Katelyn Ridens and Evie Johnson were matched up against the number one seed from Olney in the first round of doubles. The Olney pair eventually claimed the doubles title.

Megan Fitzgerald also played singles for the Lady Comets, who finished the season with an overall record of 13-12-1.