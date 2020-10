Lady Comets Tennis Awards

Coach Vaughn Robart has presented season awards to members of the Greenville High School girls’ tennis team.

Katelyn Ridens was named most valuable player with a team-high 35 varsity points. Megan Fitzgerald was honored as most improved player, Ellie Schaufelberger received the Newcomer Award, Haley Beckert was given the Team Spirit Award, and Alyssa Rehkemper was most improved junior varsity player.

Paige Mathias and Schaufelberger were South Central All-Conference players.

Anna Walker, team captain, earned her second varsity letter. Receiving their first letters were Cora Miller, Mary-Kate Long, Evie Johnson, Mathias, Schaufelberger, Fitzgerald and Ridens.

The 2020 Lady Comets won 13 matches, dropped 12 and tied one.