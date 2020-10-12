Lady Comets Tennis Results

The Greenville Lady Comets’ girl’s tennis varsity and junior varsity squads played last week.

The varsity went to Alton and lost to Marquette 6-3.

Singles winners for GHS were Katelyn Ridens and Evie Johnson, while Paige Mathias and Ellie Schaufelberger teamed up to grab a doubles victory.

The JV team went to Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville and won 6-3.

Claiming singles wins were Megan Fitzgerald, Mary-Kate Long, Cora Miller, and Alyssa Rehkemper. Long and Anna Walker won in doubles as did the duo of Abi Hardin and Haley Beckert.