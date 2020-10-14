Photos & Results Of First GHS Cross Country

Photos courtesy of Walker Photography

Greenville High School hosted its first cross country meet Tuesday afternoon with the course going through the high school, junior high and elementary school complexes.

Five schools had runners in the boys’ competition, only three of them with complete teams. Litchfield finished first as a team, followed by Carlinville, then Greenville.

Leading runner for the Comets was Judah Liss, who placed sixth out of 34 total runners.

Also recording points for GHS were Than Williams, 14th place; Wes Sussenbach, 19th place; Wyatt Emken, 21st place; and Jordan Pierce 26th place.

Other Comet runners were Gabe Dickenson and Walter Smith.

The girls team competition was won by Hillsboro with Greenville second. Those two schools were the only ones with enough runners for teams.

Four other schools had girls in the competition. The total number of girls running the course was 25.

The Lady Comets’ Mia Emken finished fifth overall. Ellyn Miller was 12th, Liz Campbell, 18th; Morgan Wilderman, 23rd and Kinley Grove, 25th.