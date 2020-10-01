Relive The Miracle At Mt. Carmel

This Friday we want to celebrate the biggest come back in comet history: the Miracle at Mt. Carmel.

We’re going to play the great come back twice this Friday night at 7PM and again at 8PM.

Even many of the most loyal Comet fans never heard the call of the great come back. We’ve been told dozens of times over the last 7 years that many fans turned the game off in the 4th quarter.

So this Friday we’re starting the game in the 4th quarter with 4:23 seconds left and the Comets down 70-49.

And we’re going to play it twice, once at 7 and again at 8.

Come here the magic once again this Friday Comets at Mt. Carmel!