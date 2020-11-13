Members Of The Zone Honor Fallen Soldier

Sixteen members of The Zone in Greenville spent part of their Veteran’s Day Wednesday doing a special workout called “The Fuhrmannator”. The workout is dedicated to Specialist Ray Michael Fuhrmann, II, a medic in the United States Army, who died August 18, 2005 in Samarra, Iraq, when an explosive device detonated following a mine assessing mission.

Those participating dressed in red, white, and blue, and completed a 100 meter run, five burpees, 10 kettlebell swings, 15 deadlifts, and 20 back squats.