NJCAA Names First KC Rep

The National Junior College Athletic Association named basketball player Jalen Williams as the first National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Student-Athlete Council Representative from Kaskaskia College.

“It’s an honor to be selected for this position,” said Williams. “This is the first-ever group of representatives, so that makes it even better. My role is to be a voice for all student-athletes in junior colleges all around the country. It will be great to be able to speak our minds on what is affecting sports.”

Williams, a sophomore from Jackson, MO, was nominated to serve on the council to promote effective communications between the regional and national administration and the student-athlete population. The council will be comprised of two individuals, one male, and one female, from each of the 24 NJCAA regions. The NJCAA Student-Athlete Council wants to provide a transparent experience for student-athletes nationwide, encouraging input for educational and leadership development programs that serve today’s student-athletes’ needs.

“Jalen is a very dependable and reliable student-athlete who understands the importance of academics,” stated Brian Hancock, coach of the Kaskaskia College’s men’s basketball team. “He displays a high level of maturity in his decision-making that will make him an excellent representative.”

The National Junior College Athletic Association’s Student-Athlete Council is chaired by Heather Conger (Rowan College at Burlington County), NJCAA Region 19 Women’s Assistant Director, and Aaron Bouyea (Monroe Community College), NJCAA Region 3 Men’s Assistant Director. The council will meet via Zoom throughout the year to discuss student-athletes’ relevant dynamics at the two-year college level. For more information, visit njcaa.org.

“Being a representative for Kaskaskia College to the NJCAA, is without a doubt, an amazing achievement for me and will help me accomplish my goals for the future,” said Williams. Williams plans to transfer to a four-year university to study accounting and continue his basketball career.