WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked this week with Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat about the 2021 I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic.

This year’s clinic is being presented virtually, and Greenville City Council recently approved $4,000 in tourism funds to be used to market the event.

This is the 18th year the clinic has been held by the GHS baseball program.

