IHSA Board On Winter Sports

The Illinois High School Association Board met virtually Wednesday, but nothing has changed regarding the start of girls and boys basketball.

The board has no expectations of starting low-risk sports prior to January.

Statewide, Tier 3 mitigations are in effect due to COVID-19.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said when there is a timeline for the state to emerge from the restrictions, the IHSA is prepared to start lower risk winter sports quickly.

Basketball is not a low-risk sport, according to the state designations.

Anderson advised the IHSA board remains committed to creating as much opportunity as possible for all sports remaining to be played in this school year. He added the board intends to evaluate the equity of each season as a potential resumption date in January begins to materialize.

The board continues to evaluate season starting and ending dates, depending on when the winter season resumes.

The IHSA Board holds its regular December meeting December 14. The topic will be discussed once again.