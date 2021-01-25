COVID-Related High School Sports Update

Those involved with high school sports are hopeful the Illinois High School Association will allow more activities after its board meets Wednesday.

WGEL spoke with Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat about the current situation with sports. He said our region is currently in tier two, which means no contact training for high-risk sports, light contact for medium-risk sports, and contests for low-risk sports, none of which are in season for the district. He said there is a lot of speculation right now and no one knows exactly what to expect.

When the IHSA board meets Wednesday, it plans to review the sports schedule framework.