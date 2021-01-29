First Win For Lady Panthers

The Greenville University women’s basketball team recorded its first victory of the season last Saturday.

The Lady Panthers defeated Concordia Chicago 69-43 in a road game.

GU led 18-9 after one quarter, had a 14-point lead at halftime and outscored the home team 20-9 in the third quarter.

Top scorers for Greenville were Madelyn Stephen with 18 points, Ashley Anderson with 10, and Ally Cantrill and Emily Reineck with 8 apiece.

The Lady Panthers travel to Indiana for games against DePauw University this weekend. Tipoffs are 5 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Greenville University men’s basketball squad lost twice last weekend in Michigan. The Panthers fell to Concordia College 135-101 and to Spring Arbor College 148-124.