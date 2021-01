The Greenville University basketball Panthers were defeated Saturday at DePauw University in Indiana.

The final score was 148-102.

Greenville trailed 70-44 at halftime.

Leading the Panthers in scoring were Romella Ball with 15 points, and Henry Johnson and Ralph Jalnoiz with 13 apiece.

After five games, the Panthers are still looking for their first win of the 2020-2021 season.