The Greenville University men’s basketball team played a few games in late 2020. They were on the road four times against NCAA Division I schools and lost each of them.

The Panthers return to action this Saturday with a game at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.

They take a trip to Michigan the next weekend. On January 22, the Panthers are scheduled to play at Concordia, Michigan, and on January 23 they have a game at Spring Arbor College.