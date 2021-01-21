GU Track Results

Greenville University men’s track and field athletes competed in an indoor meet at Principia College last weekend.

Collin Kessinger, a former Greenville comet, won the 800 meter run. Wesley Kile and Thomas Harris tied for first in the pole vault.

Carson Rantanen was a double winner, placing first in the 60 and 200 meter dashes. Kaleb Carlson won the mile run and Alex Fink was first in the 400 meter dash.

A small, women’s indoor track meet was held at Principia College last weekend.

It was reported there were few entrants in each event, and Greenville University athletes had the best marks in nearly all of them.

Winning two events each were Cayden Sharp and Tawny Rodriguez from G.U.