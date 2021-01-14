High School Sports Remain In Limbo

Illinois high school sports are still in limbo.

The Illinois High School Association board met Wednesday and decided athletics would remain on pause.

IHSA sports not operating under an official season calendar may begin to conduct contact days as soon as they are allowed by the Illinois Department of Public Health, under IDPH mitigations and local school guidance.

Contact days normally exist within the IHSA as informal voluntary off-season workouts.

The IHSA board reviewed several options outlining a sports schedule framework for the remainder of the year, and directed staff to present a viable schedule at a special meeting on January 27.

The board will provide an update following that meeting.

Releasing a statement from this week’s meeting, the board said it did not believe it would be prudent to lock the IHSA into a schedule when schools are unable to conduct any sports. The board hopes low-risk sports may be permitted in some regions later this week.

Board members said February seems like a realistic timeline to have sports resume statewide, but that depends on what happens with COVID-19 in the next two weeks.