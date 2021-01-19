Lady Panthers Basketball Back In Action

Greenville University’s women’s basketball team saw its first action of the 2020-21 season over the weekend in Michigan.

The Lady Panthers played twice at Adrian College and lost both contests.

Friday night, the GU women fell 72-54, falling behind 25-8 after one quarter.

Madelyn Stephen led Greenville with 14 points and Haven Robertson scored 10.

Saturday afternoon was a much closer game with Adrian emerging with a 52-50 victory.

GU led briefly during the opening quarter, trailed 25-20 at halftime and regained the lead, 30-28 with two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, however, Adrian led by three going into the final frame

Greenville fell behind by nine points, and rallied to regain the lead, but couldn’t hold it and lost by two points.

Ashley Anderson and Madelyn Stephen had 16 points apiece for Greenville.