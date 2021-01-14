Lady Panthers To Begin Season

The Greenville University women’s basketball team will see its first action of the 2020-2021 season this weekend.

Coach Roy Mulholland and his players are travelling to Michigan. The Lady Panthers play Adrian College Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

On January 23, they have an afternoon game at Concordia College in Chicago.

Players on the Lady Panthers’ roster from the immediate area are Ally Cantrill from Greenville, Jenna Haselhorst from Trenton, Emily and Abigail Reinneck from Lebanon, Sway Denton from Pana and Madelyn Stephen from Edwardsville.