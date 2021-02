The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces were defeated Tuesday night at Father McGivney.

The final score was 64-27.

Mulberry Grove lost its first game of the season last Saturday, falling to Christ Our Rock Lutheran 71-33.

Blake Scoggins had nine points for the Aces and Elias Goodin totaled eight.

The Mulberry Grove squad plays at home Friday against St. Elmo-Brownstown, and will host Maryville Christian Saturday night. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.