The Mulberry Grove Aces dropped a home basketball game Friday night.

St. Elmo-Brownstown grabbed a 69-39 win over the Aces.

Mulberry Grove is at home again tonight against Maryville Christian. The junior varsity teams will play one half with the varsity contest to follow.

WGEL will broadcast the Mulberry Grove-Maryville Christian varsity game, and it will be streamed at WGEL.com.