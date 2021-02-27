Another Conference Win For The Comets

By
WGEL
-

The Greenville Comets are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the South Central Conference after posting a win at Southwestern Piasa Friday night, 47-39.

The Comets led 11-9 after one quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 35-33 after three quarters.

They maintained the lead throughout the final quarter, making key free throws in the final minute to finish with the eight-point win.

Fletcher Manhart led the scoring with 15 points and Jack Schaufelberger put in 14.

The junior varsity Comets lost at Southwestern 48-37. Landen Moss scored nine and Carter Snow had eight.
The freshman Comets played at home against Highland and fell 40-33. Top scorer for GHS Kaleb Gardner with 14 points.

The Comets play at home Monday against Roxana. The varsity game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

