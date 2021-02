The Greenville Lady Jays volleyball squads were defeated by the Pana Panthers Tuesday night.

The eighth grade Greenville girls fell 23-25, 6-25.

Individual leaders were Erin Peppler with a service ace and an assist, Anna Turner with two kills, and Amya Miller with a block.

Pana’s seventh graders won over Greenville 25-7, 25-17.

For the Lady Jays, Haylee Clark had three service aces, Emma Veith, three kills; and Ella Kleiner, two attacks.