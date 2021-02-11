Comets Suffer First Basketball Loss

Hillsboro sank two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining to hand the Greenville Comets their first loss of the season Wednesday night.

The Hilltoppers posted a 51-50 decision. The Comets led after every other quarter, 18-15, 29-24 at half and 42-36 after three.

Peyton McCullough led the Comets in scoring with 19 points and Fletcher Manhart totaled 14.

The Comets are 2-1 for the season and play at home Friday against Alton Marquette. The game will be on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

The junior varsity Comets beat Hillsboro 49-45 with Landon Moss scoring 14.

The freshman Comets won 54-30 over Hillsboro. Leading the scoring were Kaleb Gardner and Hudson Alstat with 11 points each.