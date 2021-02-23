Comets Win On The Road

The Greenville Comets took a trip to Gillespie Monday night and posted a 53-36 victory.

Top scorers for the winning team were Jack Schaufelberger with 19 points and Fletcher Manhart with 16.

The Comets are 6-1 for the season and 3-0 in the South Central Conference. They will host Hillsboro Wednesday night. The senior players and their parents will be recognized.

The junior varsity Comets defeated Gillespie 43-31. Landen Moss totaled 19 points and Carter Snow had nine.

The freshman Comets played at home Monday afternoon against Breese Central.

The Cougars beat the Comets 56-38. Leading GHS in scoring was Kaleb Gardner with 17 points.