The Greenville University Panthers grabbed their first win of the basketball season Wednesday night.

After losing their first seven games, the local men were at home against Webster and won 140-129.

The Panthers had a 71-59 lead at halftime.

Leading GU in scoring were Philip Curtis with 25 points and Ralph Jainaiz with 18.

The game was the first this season for the Panthers in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They travel to Kentucky for a game at Spalding University Saturday.