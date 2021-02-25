First SCC Loss For Lady Comets Basketball

The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Hillsboro Wednesday night and were handed their first South Central Conference loss of the season.

Hillsboro won 53-50.

GHS made it close despite falling behind 13-0 to begin the game. The home team led 29-21 at halftime. It was a 43-33 score before the Lady got close by outscoring Hillsboro 17-10 in the final eight minutes.

Natalie Iberg led the Lady Comets with 21 points, Katie Campbell put in 13 points and Lilly Funnemann had nine.

The Lady Comets are 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference. The varsity GHS girls play at home Friday against Southwestern Piasa. Game time is 5:30 p.m.