GJHS Lady Blue Jays Volleyball Defeated Thursday

The Greenville Lady Blue Jays volleyball teams were defeated Thursday night at Hillsboro.

The Dragons won the eighth grade match 25-15, 17-25 and 25-7.

Statistical leaders for Greenville were Amya Miller with five services aces, one kill and two blocks; Adyson Bearley with three aces and three attacks, Laynie Taylor with three aces and an assist, Anna Turner with three attacks, and Erin Peppler with an assist.

The seventh grade Jays lost 20-25 and 17-25.

Haylee Clark had three aces, Ava Potthast two aces, and Lauren Robison, one attack.

Greenville plays at Mulberry Grove Tuesday.