The Greenville Junior High girls’ volleyball teams lost to Vandalia last week.

The eight grade Lady Jays were defeated 13-25 and 11-25.

Recording services aces were Amya Miller and Kaylee Beard, while Addyson Bearley had two kills.

In seventh grade action, Vandalia won 25-19 and 25-15.

Statistical leaders for Greenville were Ava Potthast and Haylee Clark with three aces apiece, and Ella Kleiner and Erin Drannan with kills.