GJHS Waiting To Start Sports

Not only are high school athletes in Bond County waiting for school sports to resume, but so are those in junior highs.

The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) oversees those schools.

Gary Brauns, principal at Greenville Junior High, told WGEL the Greenville boys’ basketball and girls volleyball teams are ready to play. The obstacle is Region 4, of which Bond County is a part, remains in Tier 2 on the Illinois COVID-19 mitigations chart. Brauns said once the region goes to Tier 1, volleyball games can begin.

A Phase 4 designation, which follows Tier 1, is needed before basketball games can start.

The boys’ basketball season ends March 12. There will not be a post-season tournament for basketball.

Volleyball will have regionals and sectionals with the season ending March 19.

Girls’ basketball practice begins March 8, and teams must have at least seven days of practice before they can play games. The season ends May 9, and there will not be post-season play.

Track practices can begin March 1 and the season ends June 12. The IESA has not determined if there will be a state series.

Brauns said the fan situation is still uncertain. It’s not known if a limited number of fans will be allowed or none.

He did advise the school has a You Tube channel on which the boys basketball games and girls volleyball matches will be shown.