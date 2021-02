The Greenville Junior High volleyball girls played Wednesday at Pocahontas.

The eighth grade Lady Blue Jays won 19-25, 25-17 and 15-9.

Leading the winning team in service aces were Adyson Bearley with nine and Anna Turner with five. Amya Miller had seven kills, Turner, four attacks; and Erin Peppler, three assists.

The Pocahontas seventh grade girls defeated Greenville 25-20 and 25-21.

For the Lady Jays, Ava Potthast had seven service aces, Haylee Clark posted two attacks.