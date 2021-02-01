GU Track Results

The Greenville University men’s and women’s track and field teams participated in indoor meet at Principia College last Friday.

The Panther men finished first as a team. Winning individual events were former Greenville Comets athlete Hunter Matthews in the high jump, Carson Rantanen in the 60 meter dash, Osvoldo Espinoza in the mile run, Kaleb Carlson in the 800 meter run, and De’Mond Salmond in the triple jump.

The Greenville University squad placed second out of six teams.

Pacing the Lady Panthers were Cayden Sharp, with wins in the 60 meter dash and long jump, and Ashlyn Paisley, who won the triple jump.

Former Greenville High School athlete Hannah Williams from Sorento placed fourth in the 800 meter run.