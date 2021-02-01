GU Women’s Basketball Team Defeated

The Greenville University women’s basketball team travelled to Indiana over the weekend and lost twice to DePauw University.

In Friday’s game, the Lady Panthers fell 74-44. Madelyn Stephen was their leading scorer with 10 points.

Saturday, the score was tied at 12 after the first quarter, then the GU women were outscored 21-2 in the second quarter. The final score was DePauw 74, Greenville 41

Lauren Eagleson led the Greenville scoring list with 13 points.

The Lady Panthers are 1-4 for the season. Their next game is scheduled for February 13 against Illinois College.