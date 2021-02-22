GU Women’s Basketball Wins In OT

The Greenville University women’s basketball team took a trip to Eureka College last week and came home with an overtime victory.

The Lady Panthers led by 20 points late in the first half, but Eureka was able to battle back and tied the score with three minutes left in regulation time. The home team led by two in the final minute, then missed four straight free throws.

A last-second layup by Greenville’s Payton Morris sent the game into overtime, and another Morris layup late in overtime gave GU a 70-68 win.

Madelyn Stephen had 19 points for Greenville. Emily Reinneck added 16 and Morris finished with 10.

The Lady Panthers are 2-6 for the season and host Webster Wednesday in their first SLIAC game. No spectators will be permitted.